After Ram, Prabhas To Play Lord Shiva In Kannappa? Here's What We Know

Actor Prabhas recently essayed the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush, which was Om Raut's retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana. The actor was, however, slammed for his portrayal of the Lord, post which he stepped away from limelight for a couple of months. And now, if latest reports are to be believed, Prabhas is all set to once again take up a divine role, and this time, it might be that of Lord Shiva.

Prabhas' look of Lord Ram was heavily criticised by the audience who stated that the actor was not at all fit for the role. Adipurush was mired in controversies ever since it was announced, and the film tanked miserably at the box office when it released in cinemas.

But looks like Prabhas has bounced back from the low phase and he might be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva on screen.

Prabhas to play Lord Shiva?

Recently, reports went viral that the actor will be seen having a special cameo in Vishnu Manchu's upcoming film, Kannappa.

And the same was confirmed by Manchu himself, when he reshared a tweet claiming the same and wrote, "Har Har Mahadev".

Manchu's response sparked yet another speculation that Prabhas might be seen playing Lord Shiva in the film, however, the makers have remained tightlipped about his role.

If reports are to be believed, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon will be seen playing the lead in the film. It is to be noted that Kriti essayed the role of Lord Sita opposite Prabhas in Adipurush.

Prabhas' upcoming projects

Meanwhile, after the massive failure of Adipurush and the backlash that followed, Prabhas is all set to start afresh with a clean slate with his upcoming film, Salaar.

Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in lead roles, and it will be released in five languages -- Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Prabhas will be seen packing some major punches in Salaar, which is directed by famed action director Prashanth Neel.

Besides, Prabhas also has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

