After expensive banana row, actor-comedian Kiku Sharda charged Rs 78,650 for coffee and tea in Bali

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda, who is popular among television audience for ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has received a bill of rupees 78,650 just for a cup of coffee and tea! But surprisingly, the actor is not complaining about it.
Kiku is currently in Bali and enjoying his vacation, tweeted a picture of his bill which is showing the rates of cappuccino. He wrote, “My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- ,,,,,,, but I am not complaining as I am in Bali, Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to? 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee."
This incident reminded us of Bollywood actor Rahul Bose’s experience who stayed in JW Marriott Chandigarh that charged him almost Rs 450 for just two bananas. But Kiku posted his experience with humour just to join the clan.
