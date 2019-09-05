After expensive banana row, actor-comedian Kiku Sharda charged Rs 78,650 for coffee and tea in Bali

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda, who is popular among television audience for ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has received a bill of rupees 78,650 just for a cup of coffee and tea! But surprisingly, the actor is not complaining about it.

Kiku is currently in Bali and enjoying his vacation, tweeted a picture of his bill which is showing the rates of cappuccino. He wrote, “My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- ,,,,,,, but I am not complaining as I am in Bali, Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to? 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee."