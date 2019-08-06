Complaint filed against Kiku Sharda in ‘cheating case’ worth Rs 50 Lakh

Kiku Sharda has found himself admit a legal controversy, The Kapil Sharma Show actor has been named as one of the accused who cheated Art Director Nitin Kulkarni. Nitin has filed a police complaint against six people including Kiku, and his father who is the secretary of a charitable trust called The Mumbai Fest.

Nitin claims the trust has cheated him by not paying dues worth Rs. 50.70 lakhs. A complaint was filed at Amboli police station stating he was tasked with designing a set of the 3-day fest that was held last year at the MMRDA grounds in BKC. However Kulkarni claims he never received a copy of the agreement and the cheque given to him bounced.

A police officer told an entertainment portal, an FIR has been filed about the incident and they will verify claims from both parties. A lawyer of the trust claims they will provide all documents and proof necessary to the court.

Kiku on the other hand says he has been dragged into the controversy ‘for no reason’ and has nothing to do with the trust. He claims he was present at the event like other actors, and his is not a member of the trust, even though is father is the secretary.