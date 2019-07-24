Rahul Bose baffled to receive a bill of Rs 442 for 2 bananas!

Actor Rahul Bose is currently shooting for his upcoming project in Chandigarh, and while his stay at the five star hotel, he was baffled to receive a bill of Rs 442.50 for two bananas. The actor shared a video saying you have to see it to believe.

Rahul shared a video on twitter and captioned it as, “You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings.”

In the video he explained the situation and said to have ordered two bananas while in the gym of the hotel. On returning to his room he got the two bananas with a bill of Rs 442.50, including GST, listed the bananas as ‘Fruit Platter’. He ended the video by saying ‘these bananas are just too good for me’.

Other than the star, netizens were in shock to see the charges too, fans went on to ask the actor is the fruit was coated in gold, some even blamed the hotel for cheating their customers. Some even asked when he is ok with paying some much for the room then what’s the issue with paying for the fruits.

Take a look: