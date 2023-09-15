Afghan Cricketer Rashid Khan Runs Into Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor During Their US Vacay; Check Picture |

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are currently vacationing in the US had a brief rendezvous with Afghanistan's star cricketer Rashid Khan. The sports sensation, who also participates in the Indian Premier League (IPL), took to Instagram and shared a picture with the two actors. Rashid is all smiles in the adorable frame.

Rashid can be seen wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans, while Ranbir wore a grey co-ord set, and Alia kept it minimal in an all-black outfit. Rashid captioned the picture, “With Bollywood’s biggest It was lovely to meet you #RANBIR @aliaabhatt.

Coming back to Alia and Ranbir, the two were recently spotted at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the women's singles final at the US Open. They cheered on American teen tennis sensation Coco Gauff and Belarussian Aryna Sabalaenka as they battled for the coveted crown. 19-year-old Coco Gauff lifted the women's singles crown, prevailing over Sabalenka in three sets. She became the youngest player since Serena Willaims to win the coveted title.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently enjoying the success of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. She will be next seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. On the other hand, Ranbir has 'Animal', which will hit the big screens on December 1. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Besides that, the two will share screen space in Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra – Part Two: Dev’. Taking to Instagram, Ayan shared a concept video and captioned it, “BRAHMĀSTRA - PART TWO: DEV. Early Concept Artwork It has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration #brahmastra2 #DEV.”

The video hinted at battle between Amrita and Dev and Shiva might also be seen fighting with Dev. For those unversed, Amrita will be essayed by Deepika Padukone, while the actor playing Dev has been kept under wraps.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)