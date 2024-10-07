 Aditi Sharma On Being Replaced From Apollena & Being Roped In Again: ‘Jo Aapka Hai Wo Aapke Paas..’ (Exclusive)
In an exclusive conversation with the Ftee Press Journal, Aditi Sharma, who is all set to entertain the audience as Apollena with Colors TV’s upcoming show, opened up on being replaced and re approached for the same show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
Aditi Sharma, who was last seen in Colors TV’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to entertain the viewers once again with her upcoming show ‘Apollena’ on the same channel. The Free Press Journal had exclusively reported about the actress being replaced from the show just a day before beginning to start shooting for the show. However, the recent promo of the show saw Aditi as the lead once again.

The Free Press Journal once again got in touch with the actress to know what actually happened. Speaking to us, Aditi confirmed being re approached for the show and being roped in after being replaced from the same show last minute.

The actress says, “Yes, this is true. As I earlier told you, I was replaced from the show last minute as they wanted to cast someone new. Contrary to reports in the media, it was never about the age, it was about the channel. However, the production house later came back to me and told me that they can’t replace me. They said they want to work with me again so I agreed. All of it happened very soon. You know if something is destined to be, it happens.”

In our last conversation with the actress, Aditi spoke about destiny having better plans for her. Recalling the same, the actress said, “Destiny Aisi hi hoti hai. Kabhi kabhi destiny ko agar aapko kuch dena hota hai Na toh wo kaafi pareshan karke deti hai. But I believe jo aapka hai, so aapke paas wapas aayega hi.”

Earlier, Randiip Rai was cast opposite the actress to play the main lead of the show. However, now, who will play the part is yet to be confirmed.

