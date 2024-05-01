 Aditi Rao Hydari Reveals Getting Engaged To Siddharth At Her 400-Year-Old Temple In Telangana: 'Wanted To Mark Our Beginning..'
In March 2024, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announced their engagement.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Aditi Rao Hydari announced her engagement to actor Siddharth in March 2024. Recently, the actress revealed that the duo got engaged in a private ceremony at their family's 400-year-old temple in Telangana.

Sharing details about her engagement, Hydari told Bollywood Bubble, that she wanted to mark their beginning at a temple of her family. "I wanted to go there and do puja and we had a little engagement," she added.

Further, Aditi added, "There were so many rumours going around, so to clarify them we decided to put up this photo on Instagram because my mom told me, ‘Please logo ko bata do, call aarahe hai nonstop (Please tell people, I am receiving calls nonstop).’ So, it was – ‘She said yes, he said yes.'"

Aditi and Siddharth reportedly started dating during the filming of their 2021 film, Maha Samudram. However, the duo kept their relationship private.

Sharing the engagement news on Instagram, Aditi and Siddharth were seen flaunting their rings. "She Said YES! ❤️E. N. G. A. G. E. D 💫," they wrote.

Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

Siddharth was also married to Meghna in November 2003; they divorced in January 2007.

