 Masaba Gupta & Satyadeep Mishra Set To Embrace Parenthood, Announce Pregnancy
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMasaba Gupta & Satyadeep Mishra Set To Embrace Parenthood, Announce Pregnancy

Masaba Gupta & Satyadeep Mishra Set To Embrace Parenthood, Announce Pregnancy

Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram handle to announce her pregnancy.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 08:42 PM IST
article-image

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra, who tied the knot in January 2023, are thrilled to announce that they are expecting a baby. The couple shared a joint post on their Instagram accounts, revealing the news through three adorable pictures. The first photo features a pregnant woman symbolized by two sunflower emojis, while the second shows a loving couple with hearts in their eyes. The third image is a black-and-white snapshot of Masaba and Satyadeep, with Masaba resting her head on Satyadeep's shoulder.

Alongside the photos, the couple wrote: "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings, and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad"

Read Also
Queen Rani Mukerji Dishes Out Unconventional Look In Saree-Styled Masaba Gown
article-image
Read Also
'Sickening To See You Laugh': Masaba Gupta Slams Ramiz Raja Over Racist Joke Against Parents Viv...
article-image

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from their friends in the fraternity, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Tahira Kashyap, Sara Tendulkar, Bipasha Basu, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Soha Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and many others.

For those who may not know, Masaba and Satyadeep got married last year after being in a relationship for a few years. Their intimate wedding ceremony was attended by Masaba's mother Neena Gupta, her father Vivian Richards, and a few close family members and friends.

Read Also
Interview: Masaba Gupta on being unapologetically workaholic, importance of taking independent work...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor & Karan Johar Elated As '2 States' Clocks 10 Years, Arjun Says, 'Story Hero...

Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor & Karan Johar Elated As '2 States' Clocks 10 Years, Arjun Says, 'Story Hero...

Masaba Gupta & Satyadeep Mishra Set To Embrace Parenthood, Announce Pregnancy

Masaba Gupta & Satyadeep Mishra Set To Embrace Parenthood, Announce Pregnancy

TRP Stars: Jhanak Now Dethrones Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drops...

TRP Stars: Jhanak Now Dethrones Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drops...

Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti To Be Shot Trying To Save Anupamaa, Aadhya Lashes Out At Her

Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti To Be Shot Trying To Save Anupamaa, Aadhya Lashes Out At Her

Dream Scenario OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicolas Cage's Fantasy Film

Dream Scenario OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicolas Cage's Fantasy Film