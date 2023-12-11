Queen Rani Mukerji Dishes Out Unconventional Look In Saree-Styled Masaba Gown

By: Sachin T | December 11, 2023

Bollywood's OG queen Rani Mukerji left her fans gaping as she dished out an unconventional, yet fashionable look, in her latest photos

The actress served looks in a classy black saree-styled gown from the House of Masaba

She kept her makeup to the minimum and tied her hair back in a sleek high bun

The outfit, adorned with two golden embroidered birds, accentuated Rani's silhouette

Rani sashayed in the gown and owned the look, proving that she can give the GenZ a run for their money anyday!

Her smokey eyes only enhanced her overall look, and the photos oozed glamour on social media

On the work front, Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, and she has hinted that she might revive her hit Mardaani franchise for a third film

Thanks For Reading!

PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif Serves Winter Fashion Inspiration At Mumbai Airport 
Find out More