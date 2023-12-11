Queen Rani Mukerji Dishes Out Unconventional Look In Saree-Styled Masaba Gown

By: Sachin T | December 11, 2023
Bollywood's OG queen Rani Mukerji left her fans gaping as she dished out an unconventional, yet fashionable look, in her latest photos
The actress served looks in a classy black saree-styled gown from the House of Masaba
She kept her makeup to the minimum and tied her hair back in a sleek high bun
The outfit, adorned with two golden embroidered birds, accentuated Rani's silhouette
Rani sashayed in the gown and owned the look, proving that she can give the GenZ a run for their money anyday!
Her smokey eyes only enhanced her overall look, and the photos oozed glamour on social media
On the work front, Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, and she has hinted that she might revive her hit Mardaani franchise for a third film
