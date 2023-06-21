Adipurush: Makers Offer Tickets Priced At ₹150 For 2 Days After Film Arrives With Changed Dialogues

The much-anticipated film of 2023, 'Adipurush,'is becoming even more accessible to the masses. After experiencing huge fall in box office collection, the 'Adipurush' team has decided to slash ticket prices for the next two days to bring large crowd in theatres.

Upon its release, 'Adipurush' stormed the box office, reeling in a staggering 395 crores within its first five days. The controversial dialogues of the film was heavily criticized and was changed recently. However, it seems like damage has been done' and makers need to do everything to bring back the lost glory of the film.

Thus, they have taken the decision to reduce ticket prices, making it easier for families to partake in this Hindi cinematic extravaganza.

ADIPURUSH MAKERS COME UP WITH 2-DAY SPECIAL OFFER

Starting from the 22nd of June, audiences can now indulge in the enthralling 3D experience of 'Adipurush' at a modest price of just ₹150.

This move is aimed at making the film more affordable for everyone, especially families, who wish to relish the grandeur and visual splendor of the movie without straining their wallets. Of course, additional charges may apply for the 3D glasses, as per theatre policies.

CRITICISM OVER DIALOGUES

It's worth noting that the makers of 'Adipurush' faced criticism from viewers when the character of Lord Hanuman was depicted uttering controversial dialogues in what some described as "tapori" language.

In response to the audience backlash, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir promptly announced that the objectionable lines would be revised. It appears that the team has lived up to their promise, ensuring a more respectful portrayal in line with viewers' expectations.

'Adipurush' hit theaters on Friday, June 16, and by the end of the day, the public had voiced their verdict, which fell short of the filmmakers' aspirations.

This ambitious project, helmed by director Om Raut, reportedly carried a massive budget of 500 crores. However, despite the significant investment, moviegoers were disappointed by the lacklustre dialogue and underwhelming visuals.