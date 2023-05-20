Adipurush anthem ‘Jai Shri Ram’ was composed in just 4 Days, Ajay-Atul reveal

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ is inching towards its release and the FIRST song ‘Jai Shri Ram’ was released today. While the magical track left fans impressed by its virant tunes, melodious voice and visual extravaganza, singer duo Ajay-Atul have now revealed how long it took to compose the track.

The recently released trailer left viewers awestruck with its stunning visuals and captivating background music.

Highlighting the essence of the film, the trailer incorporated the powerful song 'Jai Shri Ram', Today, at a grand event in Mumbai, the makers unveiled the full version of the song, composed by the talented duo, Ajay-Atul.

Here's what they said

During the song launch, Ajay-Atul shared an intriguing insight, stating, "This is the first song we composed for Adipurush. We were inspired by Om Raut's vision, and in just four days, the power and devotion for Jai Shri Ram emerged from within us. It's an unprecedented feat for us as composers. Our goal was to capture the essence and power of the song, creating a marching effect."

Furthermore, they emphasized that the song aims to encapsulate the deep emotional connection people have with Shri Ram. Ajay-Atul explained, "This song transports people into the world of our film. While composing, we had limited visuals, but director Om Raut has crafted remarkable visuals that complement the song perfectly. Manoj Muntashir's exceptional lyrics beautifully blend power and devotion, enhancing the overall impact."

In a unique twist, Ajay-Atul revealed that the song was always intended to be a chorus, a departure from the norm of having a specific singer. This decision adds a distinct dimension to the composition, further elevating its grandeur.

About the film

Adipurush, helmed by director Om Raut, is a collaborative effort by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Apart from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the film also features Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh and others.

The film is slated for a global release on June 16, 2023, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.