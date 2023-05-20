Adipurush FIRST song 'Jai Shri Ram' out: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon impress in this magical track by Ajay-Atul

Adipurush anthem, ‘Jai Shri Ram’, from the highly anticipated mythological drama ‘Adipurush’ starring the talented duo Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, was finally made available for the audience today.

Mumbai, the city of dreams, was swept away by a storm of musical brilliance as the renowned singer and composer duo Ajay-Atul graced the stage with their electrifying live orchestra performance.

It was a spectacle that left the audience breathless, as more than 30 chorus singers joined forces with Ajay-Atul, creating a mesmerizing symphony of sound.

‘Jai Shri Ram’ isn’t a song; it is the heartbeat of the film itself, an anthem that encapsulates the essence of this ancient epic, Ramayana.

Crafted by the gifted duo Ajay-Atul, this masterpiece resonates with the souls of its listeners, stirring emotions and evoking a sense of devotion.

The magical track ‘Jai shri Ram’

The nearly 3-minute-long composition features the stellar performances of Prabhas and Kriti and has already garnered a flood of accolades from netizens who took to social media to express their admiration for this musical marvel.

With lyrics penned by the brilliant wordsmith Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the song has been brought to life by the voices of 20 talented singers.

With each note and each beat, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ showcases the magnificence and splendour of Raghav, leaving listeners awe-struck by his divine power.

It transcends boundaries, reaching deep into the hearts of millions with its infectious energy, soaring vocals, and soul-stirring composition. This cultural phenomenon has become a beacon of inspiration, a testament to the power of music to touch the very core of our being.

About the film

Directed by the visionary Om Raut and produced by the illustrious team of T-Series, including Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, along with Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Adipurush is set to take the world by storm on its global release date of 16th June 2023.

Prepare to embark on a majestic journey, where mythology and music collide, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who bear witness