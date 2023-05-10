 Ramayana’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia REACTS to Prabhas, Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush Trailer
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
In a remarkable turn of events, the much-anticipated trailer of Adipurush, the cinematic magnum opus based on the epic Ramayana, has recently hit the digital realm, stirring up a wave of adoration from fervent fans.

The profound contrast between the teaser that had courted controversy last year and this latest spectacle has left audiences awestruck.

Notably, Prabhas, the dashing lead, and Saif Ali Khan, the formidable antagonist, have stolen the spotlight with their striking appearances.

Joining the chorus of accolades, Dipika Chikhlia, renowned for her portrayal of Sita in the legendary TV series Ramayana, has showered praise upon the trailblazing trailer.

Here's what she said

"Adipurush's trailer is a tapestry of sheer beauty and perfection," Dipika marveled, encapsulating her response to the enthralling preview.

When questioned about the stark disparity between the teaser and the trailer, she diplomatically stated, "Clearly, the creators have sensed the pulse of the audience and made significant alterations to evoke a profound impact."

Dipika's affinity for Prabhas and his portrayal in the film emerged during the course of the conversation.

Dipika reveals which character she liked the most in the trailer

The veteran actress divulged, "Of all the characters, Prabhas has captivated me the most. His enigmatic persona and the meticulous grooming, notably the resplendent mustache he adorns, have profoundly touched my heart."

Comparing the trailer and the teaser, Dipika couldn't help but underscore the colossal disparity, exclaiming that the trailer was a staggering ten thousand times superior and more aesthetically pleasing.

She aptly opined that it would be unjust to evaluate three years of relentless toil against a mere two-minute glimpse. The true essence and grandeur of the film can only be appreciated in its entirety.

As the conversation veered towards the film's release, Dipika enthusiastically disclosed her intention to witness the spectacle firsthand.

Dipika had earlier expressed her disappointment on the film's teaser

It is worth mentioning that Dipika Chikhlia had previously expressed her dissatisfaction with the teaser of Adipurush, finding fault with the portrayal of Hanuman wearing leather.

She ardently emphasized the importance of preserving the sanctity of the original scripture penned by the revered Tulsidas ji and Valmiki ji, suggesting that tampering with such cherished heritage should be avoided, as it represents the invaluable legacy of our nation.

Check out the film's trailer here

