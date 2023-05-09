Kriti Sanon can't stop praising Prabhas at Adipurush Trailer Launch, says 'He is as simple as Prabhu Shri Ram'

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas | Photo from Varinder Chawla

Adipurush is inching towards its release date and the excitement surrounding the film is reaching new heights as fans eagerly await this epic adaptation of The Ramayana to arrive in theatres.

The film, starring Kriti Sanon and Prabhas, is set to showcase director Om Raut's vision of one of the greatest tales in Indian history and culture.

Today, the much-anticipated trailer of Adipurush was unveiled, leaving audiences mesmerized and craving for more.

Kriti Sanon is all praise for Prabhas

At the trailer launch event, all eyes were on Kriti Sanon and Prabhas as they made their grand entrance. Kriti looked absolutely stunning in a white and golden saree, radiating elegance and grace.

Prabhas, on the other hand, sported an all-blue ensemble, exuding his charismatic aura.

While fans were captivated by the duo's appearance, it was Kriti Sanon's heartfelt words about her co-star that stole the show.

She showered praise upon Prabhas, describing him as a "simple" man. Kriti expressed, "He's very simple person just like Prabhu Ram, I'd say. He is extremely real and down-to-earth man.”

Prabhas filled with gratitude for director Om Raut

The event was a joyous affair, with Prabhas expressing his gratitude to director Om Raut for entrusting him with this important role. "We have poured our hearts & souls into this movie, and I hope you guys would love it. Thank you so much, love you," Prabhas conveyed, provoking thunderous applause from the adoring crowd.

In Adipurush, Prabhas takes on the role of Raghava, an alternate name for Lord Ram, while Kriti Sanon portrays the character of Janaki.

Sunny Singh will be seen as Shesh, and the talented Saif Ali Khan will portray the formidable antagonist, Lankesh.

The recently unveiled trailer showcased breathtaking visuals and a captivating background score, leaving viewers spellbound.

For those who missed the trailer, be sure to catch it below to experience the grandeur of Adipurush firsthand.

About Adipurush

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, features a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.

The film is a collaborative effort by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Scheduled for a global release on June 16, 2023, Adipurush will have its world premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival on June 13.

