 Adipurush Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon gets emotional, says 'Please forgive us'
She acknowledged the imperfections that may have arisen during the creative process, reminding the audience that the cast and crew are mere humans, subject to faltering

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
Kriti Sanon at Adipurush Trailer Launch | Varinder Chawla

It was an emotionally charged moment at the trailer launch of 'Adipurush' as Kriti Sanon took the stage alongside her co-stars Prabhas and Sunny Singh.

The talented actress assumes the role of Janaki in this period film, drawing inspiration from the revered Hindi epic, Ramayana. 

Radiating regality, Kriti adorned a resplendent white and gold saree ensemble, capturing the essence of her character.

Addressing the captivated audience, Kriti expressed her overwhelming emotions, confessing that the trailer moved her to goosebumps. 

On getting an opportunity to play Janaki

She emphasized that 'Adipurush' transcends mere cinematic entertainment, holding a much deeper significance. Immersed in the making of this film, the experience became something truly exceptional. Gratitude filled her heart as she thanked Director Om for his unwavering belief in her portrayal of Janaki. Kriti acknowledged the rarity of such a role, recognizing the trust placed in her as an actor. 

"There are very few actors who get such a role in their lifetime. I feel highly blessed," she shared, her voice resonating with genuine appreciation.

About her character & creative issues that occured earlier

Delving into the depths of her character, Kriti revealed the dedication she poured into Janaki's persona. Initially having faith in the role, she found herself further drawn into its intricacies during the course of filming. 

She went on to say: “Janaki, a character of purity, possessed a gentle soul, a loving heart, and an indomitable spirit. Even in the pain depicted in her character's poster, there existed a distinct absence of fear. My connection with Janaki became a profound emotion, shaping her portrayal with profound authenticity.”

In her humility, she acknowledged the imperfections that may have arisen during the creative process, reminding the audience that the cast and crew are mere humans, subject to faltering

“We are mere humans, please forgive us if we faltered.”

