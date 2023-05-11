Adipurush Controversy: Complaint filed against Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film before CBFC board - details inside

A complaint has been filed against Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's much-awaited film Adipurush before the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) board.

The trailer of the film, directed by Om Raut, was officially shared by the makers on May 11 and it has managed to impress the audiences. It may be noted that the teaser was not liked by the audience, mainly because of the VFX. The makers were slammed for it and months after the backlash, a new and improved trailer for Adipurush was released.

Complaint filed against Om Raut's Adipurush

This complaint has been filed by Sanatan Dharma Pracharak Sanjay Dinanath Tiwari through Bombay High Court Advocate Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra.

It has been told in the complaint that the filmmaker and artists have made serious mistakes in the film's posters several times in the past.

The complaint further stated that there is a strong possibility that if mistakes can be made by the makers at the time of poster and teaser releases, then such errors can also be in the film which might hurt the religious sentiments of the people of Sanatan Dharma. It also stated that there may be a situation of threat to law and order in the country.

The complaint demanded a special screen test and censorship before the theatrical release of the film in June 2023.

About Adipurush

The trailer, which is a visual spectacle, shows the battle between good and evil. Director Om Raut has gone all out to ensure his vision sticks true to the subject, but at the same time offer something contemporary and at par with modern aesthetics.

Based on the Ramayana, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. The film also stars Devdutt Nage as Hanuman and will feature music by Ajay-Atul.

Mounted on a grand scale and vision by filmmaker Om Raut, the film has been in the making, since the pandemic and following a prolonged delay, it is finally set to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.