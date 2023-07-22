Adhura Makers Join Hands With NGO To Speak Against Horrors Of Bullying

A still from Adhura |

Prime Video recently launched its first Hindi horror series Adhura, produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment. Created and directed by Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee (also, written by), the series not only delves into the world of horror and supernatural but also addresses the horrors of bullying, which is still rampant.

Through two pivotal characters, Vedant and Ninad, the series highlights varying kinds of bullying, its impact on young minds, the traumas and its lasting effects.

Taking a step further in raising awareness and extending support to children and young adults who are experiencing bullying, the creators of Adhura have joined hands with Sangath, a renowned non-government organization (NGO) committed to improving access to mental health across the age spectrum and providing clinical services, workshops, and training. Children and youth who experience bullying and need support can reach out to the NGO’s Well-Being Centre on the free tele-counselling helpline +91-11-41198666, available every day, from 10 am to 6 pm, or for clinical services (sustained mental health support) reach out to contact.clinicalservices@sangath.in.

Speaking about the partnership, the series writer and director Ananya Banerjee, said, “We are humbled that audiences who have watched the series have appreciated our efforts to address issues like bullying and homophobia. I firmly believe that through storytelling one can initiate meaningful conversations and bring about a change. Every child deserves to grow in a world where kindness prevails and we want to empower kids and foster an environment where they feel secure, heard, and supported. Our association with NGO Sangath is an important milestone in our journey to increase public awareness of bullying and standing up against it.”

Adding about the collaboration, creator and director Gauravv K Chawla said, “As a filmmaker, I like to tell stories that effectively address societal issues and then juxtapose it in a way that it drives forward a message; something we haven’t seen happens a lot in the horror genre. With Adhura our endeavour was to marry these different aspects. Through the two characters - Vedant and Ninad - we touched upon a very relevant topic bullying. Bullying is often perceived as a part of growing up, however, it can have detrimental effects on many. We are glad to have collaborated with Sangath, who are experts in the field of child development and mental health, and create more awareness about the wonderful work they have been doing in addressing and handling this issue.”

Speaking about our association Dr. Abhijit Nadkarni, Sangath Well-Being Center said, “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the creators of Adhura and the team at Prime Video for taking the initiative to start a conversation about the critical issue of bullying. Bullying, in all its forms, has a profound impact on the formative experiences of young people and communities, affecting their emotional well-being, and mental health, and adverse impacts extending into their adult lives, thus compromising their overall quality of life.”

