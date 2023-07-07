Adhura: Rasika Dugal And Ishwak Singh Host Industry Friends And Colleagues To Exclusive Preview Of Their New Horror-Thriller

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023
Actors Rasika Dugal and Ishwak Singh played gracious hosts to industry friends and colleagues as they hosted an exclusive preview of their latest show 'Adhura'. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the show is a horror-thriller that highlights harsh realities of school life
Rasika plays the school counsellor Supriya Ghosh, who helps a troubled student deal with his trauma
Ishwak plays Adhiraj Jaisingh, a professor at an American college, who heads back to school for a reunion
Rasika with her husband and actor Mukul Chadda
Shrenik Arora plays Vedant, a young student who is possessed by a ghost who seeks revenge
Zoa Morani
Jaimini Pathak
Sahil Salathia
Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee
Shruti Haasan
With boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika
Rhea Chakraborty
Anya Singh
Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor
Kritika Kamra
Shreya Chaudhary
Pranutan Bahl
Sonnalli Seygall
Sahher Bambba
Aashim Gulati
Vihaan Samat
Ayush Mehra
Dino Morea
Kunal Kapoor
Gurfateh Pirzada
