Adhura: Rasika Dugal And Ishwak Singh Host Industry Friends And Colleagues To Exclusive Preview Of Their New Horror-Thriller

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023

Actors Rasika Dugal and Ishwak Singh played gracious hosts to industry friends and colleagues as they hosted an exclusive preview of their latest show 'Adhura'. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the show is a horror-thriller that highlights harsh realities of school life

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Rasika plays the school counsellor Supriya Ghosh, who helps a troubled student deal with his trauma

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ishwak plays Adhiraj Jaisingh, a professor at an American college, who heads back to school for a reunion

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Rasika with her husband and actor Mukul Chadda

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shrenik Arora plays Vedant, a young student who is possessed by a ghost who seeks revenge

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Zoa Morani

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Jaimini Pathak

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sahil Salathia

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shruti Haasan

Photos by Varinder Chawla

With boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Rhea Chakraborty

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Anya Singh

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Kritika Kamra

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shreya Chaudhary

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Pranutan Bahl

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sonnalli Seygall

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sahher Bambba

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Aashim Gulati

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Vihaan Samat

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ayush Mehra

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Dino Morea

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Kunal Kapoor

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Gurfateh Pirzada

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Adhura Trailer: Rasika Dugal-Ishwak Singh's Supernatural Thriller Promises To Be Spooky Yet...
Find out More