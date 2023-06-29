Adhura Trailer: Rasika Dugal-Ishwak Singh's Supernatural Thriller Promises To Be Spooky Yet Thought-Provoking

A still from Adhura

Promising to offer you the necessary jumpscares yet leave you pondering, the makers of the new supernatural thriller 'Adhura' starring Rasika Dugal and Ishwak Singh in the lead, unveiled the trailer of the brand new Amazon Prime Video series.

Directed by Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, the show traces the series of horrifying events that occur at Nilgiri Valley School, connecting the dots between the past and the present. A prestigious boarding school based in Ooty, the narrative unfolds the conflict that arises when ex-student Adhiraj (Ishwak Singh), who bears a guilt of his own, meets troubled student Vedant (Shrenik Arora). Secrets of the past come tumbling out and they threaten to spare nobody on the campus. Rasika plays Supriya, the empathic student counsellor, who is torn between her caring nature and a past that continues to haunt her.

The show also stars a fine ensemble of supporting characters that will be essayed by Poojan Chhabra, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma, Rijul Ray and Rahul Dev, respectively.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment's Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani, the show is one of Amazon Prime Video's first ever offerings in the genre of horror.

Ishwak expressed his thoughts about his character Adhiraj on the show. He said, "Stepping into the shoes of Adhiraj in 'Adhura' has been intense. The series masterfully combines supernatural elements and disrubia, weaving a vivid tapestry of emotions that makes the storytelling poignant. Audiences will experience a one-of-a-kind horror story that delves deep into the supernatural world while exploring the complexities of the human mind. It is a direct yet symbolic narrative, making it an immersive watch."

What excited Rasika about playing Supriya, to which the 'Mirzapur' actor said, "As an actor, I found it extremely interesting to explore the life of a person who is seemingly in complete control... only to realize, as the story unfolds, that no one is free from their inner demons. That's why I was thrilled that a character like Supriya came my way. In 'Adhura,' Supriya embarks on a complex and captivating journey, torn between her nurturing nature and a terrifying past she cannot escape. The series delves into the delicate balance between human compassion and the unknown forces lurking within. I'm glad to be back on Prime Video with a new genre, and I hope audiences will resonate with the humanity of this story while enjoying its spine-tingling nature."

'Adhura' premieres on Amazon Prime Video from July 7, 2023 onwards.