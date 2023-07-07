Adhura Web Review: This Rasika Dugal-Ishwak Singh Series Is A Predictable Spookfest

A still from Adhura

Director: Gauravv K Chawla, Ananya Banerjee

Cast: Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, Poojan Chabra, Rahul Dev, Zoa Morani, Rijul Ray, Sahil Salathia, Aru Verma, Priya Banerjee, KC Shankar, Jaimini Pathak

Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 2 stars

In an ambitious move by showrunners Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, Adhura, which is now streaming on a leading OTT platform, is a genius attempt to sensitize the need of treating different people with love and care, told through the narrative device of a horror-thriller. But, that's an idea that seems novel on paper. Does it fly? Let's figure

Starring Rasika Dugal and Ishwak Singh, two solid, dependable performers, the story revolves around the Nilgiri Valley boarding school where young Vedant (an engaging Shrenik Arora) is grappling with separation and loneliness. An unlikely spirit with a daunting past possesses the young boy and his behaviour is a threat to his peers and everyone in his vicinity. When professor Adhiraj Jaisingh (Ishwak) arrives as an alumni at the campus for his batch's reunion, mysterious occurences threaten to disrupt the proceedings. Jaisingh is also dealing with a guilt of never having checked up on his batchmate, who does not turn up for the reunion, leaving everyone wondering where did he disappear to? Meanwhile, Vedant is being comforted by the school counsellor Supriya Ghosh (Rasika). A generous mix of paranormal and psychological themes are put together to tell us an important tale and how our school experiences can leave lasting effects upon our lives.

Unfortunately, directors Chawla and Banerjee fail to keep us engaged with their storytelling, as the tropes seem predicatable. The jumpscares can be told through the accompnaying background music, you are almost cued about what will happen next. Hence, the scares don't land. Secondly, through telling details from the narrative, the conflict can be gauged. This enables a feeling of restlessness for the viewer who hopes that the makers get to the point sooner. While the technicians behind the camera and the original score empower the story to a considerable extent, much of the acting performances and an unconvincing final act makes the series fall like a pack of cards. It also doesn't help that the primary leads Rasika and Ishwak don't particularly deliver striking performances. Which isn't to their doing. Rasika's role is criminally underwritten while Ishwak seems lost and clueless. None of the supporting cast members register a decent impression either. Whether it's Jaimini Pathak as the school teacher or Rahul Dev as the investigating officer or even Zoa Morani, who was so good in 'Dahaad' recently, you cannot relate to a single character.

The only factor that works in favour of the show is young Shrenik, whose fragile light eyes are enough to keep you guessing what goes in his head. He exudes innocence and mystique in equal measure and it's admirable how he keeps you invested till the very end.

If your generosity beckons, may it be for the young actor who clearly is devouring the meat out of this rather disappointing series. Like it's title, it feels incomplete and may I humble add, unnecessary.