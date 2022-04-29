Rasika Dugal to star in supernatural horror show 'Adhura'

After a streak of successful series such as 'Mirzapur' Season 2, 'A Suitable Boy' and 'Out Of Love' Season 2, Rasika Dugal is all set to hit the OTT scene once again with Amazon Prime's 'Adhura'.

The series marks her first brush with the supernatural horror genre. She will be seen essaying the role of a school counselor, who's about to unmask the horror in the newly announced series.

Rasika has shot for one schedule in Ooty and is currently shooting for the second schedule in Mumbai.

Directed by Gaurav Chawla and Ananya Banerjee and starring Rasika and Ishwak Singh, 'Adhura' outlines a story set in an elite boarding school with a dark secret that will shake up the lives of everyone connected to it. It will be exciting to see what Rasika brings to her first supernatural horror given the impact she has made with her back-to-back OTT successes.

Rasika says, “It is exciting for me to experiment with a new genre. And that too supernatural horror. I am easily spooked 😄 and therefore haven't watched any horror films / shows at all. So this one is all kinds of new for me. With this script, I realised on the second day of shoot that I couldn't go over my lines after 5pm if I wanted a good nights sleep. What is special about the show is that besides having all the elements of horror, the story is also very poignant."

Rasika's upcoming projects include 'Spike', 'Delhi Crime' Season 2 and 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'.

