Adarsh Gourav's Superboys Of Malegaon Gets Standing Ovation At TIFF, Real-Life Inspiration Shaikh Nasir In Tears (VIDEO)

Superboys of Malegaon, starring Adarsh Gourav in the lead, was recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where the film received a standing ovation from the audience. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film is inspired by the life of Nasir Shaikh and a group of amateur filmmakers from Malegaon, Maharashtra.

Varun Grover shared the video on his social media handle, writing, "Absolutely terrific response to the World Premiere of our film SUPERBOYS OF MALEGAON at @TIFF_NET last night. The Roy Thomson Hall was packed with love and our tears couldn’t stop." In the video, Nasir is seen getting emotional and moving to tears as the audience gave an overwhelming round of applause. Later, he also hugged Zoya Akhtar.

Reema, on the other hand, is seen waving at the audience with a smile on her face. While the other cast members can be seen getting overwhelmed.

The film is written by Varun Grover, Superboys Of Malegaon also features Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, alongside. Saqib Ayub, Manjiri Pupala, Anuj Singh Duhan, and Ali Abbas, among others.

Next, Superboys Of Malegaon is set to premiere next at the 68th BFI London Film Festival, with screenings scheduled for October 10 at Vue West End and October 12 at Curzon Soho.

Superboys of Malegaon will hit the theatres in January 2025. Later, it will stream on Prime Videos after its theatrical release. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Kagti under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.