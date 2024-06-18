Mukkabaaz Actress Zoya Hussain Says She Was Groped & Harassed In Delhi Metro: 'There's Always Fear'

Actress Zoya Hussain, who recently shared screen space with Manoj Bajpayee in Bhaiyya Ji, opened up about being harassed and groped in Delhi metro. The actress and writer was born and brought up in Delhi, however, she said she feels safer in Mumbai.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Zoya stated that, unfortunately, assaulting and harassing women is 'normal' in the national capital. Sharing her ordeal, the actress said, "I have been through all this several times in Delhi. I have been groped and eve-teased in Delhi metro. Whenever you step out of the house, especially in the evening, there's always fear and restlessness. If such things happen in Mumbai, people come and take a stand for you, but in Delhi these things are very normal."

Zoya also recalled that she was once followed by a group of men while she was returning to her Gurugram home at night.

"I was returning home after watching a film and I noticed that two to three men were following me. I got scared and started running and somehow managed to reach home. So we are actually not allowed to go out in the evening in Delhi. I really believe that Mumbai is the safest city in India. Now, I stay in Mumbai with my sister and my parents do not worry about us because they know that we are safe in Mumbai," Zoya added.

Recently, Zoya made headlines as she addressed rumours about her relationship with actor Jim Sarbh. In an interview, she said it is 'personal'. She also stated that she is not aware of what’s written about her. Zoya also called Jim her 'good friend' and said they are 'very close'.

Zoya and Jim starred in the music video for cold/mess by Prateek Kuhad, which was released in 2020. The video describes the lifecycle of a relationship, like first love, romance and heartbreak.

Zoya made her debut in Bollywood with Mukkabaaz alongside Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill in the lead, which was directed by Anurag Kashyap. Recently, she also starred in Big Girls Don't Cry, where she played the role of Aliya Lamba.

Some of her other projects include Grahan, Teen Aur Aadha, Laal Kaptaan and Ankahi Kahaniya among others.