 Heeramandi's Sanjeeda Shaikh Opens Up On Being Groped By A Woman: 'She Touched My..'
Heeramandi's Sanjeeda Shaikh Opens Up On Being Groped By A Woman: 'She Touched My..'

Sanjeeda Shaikh, currently basking in high on the success of her show 'Heeramandi,' opens up on being groped by a woman in a night club.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 12:11 PM IST
Sanjeeda Shaikh is currently basking in the glory and success of her web series Heermandi. The actress who essayed a significant role in the show has recently opened up on being groped by a woman in a nightclub.

The Heeramandi actress, talking to Hauterfly revealed that she was shocked when this incident happened. In a night club, a passerby woman came and felt up her breasts. The actress reveals being taken aback by the incident.

Sanjeeda says, ''I remember one incident very vaguely but it was by a girl. I was in a nightclub. One girl was passing by and she just touched my breast and she left. I was kind of taken aback, like what just happened. We hear men smack you on the back and they misbehave, ladkiyaan koi kum nahi hai.''

The actress also stated that when you are headed on the wrong way, you are going to do it irrespective of your gender. She says, ''It has nothing to do with men or women, whatever is wrong is wrong. If a woman has wronged you, tell her. Because I think playing the victimhood card is very unattractive.”

The Heeramandi actress parted ways with husband Aamir Ali in 2020. Talking about her divorce to the portal, Sanjeeda stated that at the time it happened, she thought of herself as the most depressed person, however, with time she emerged stronger. She states that she started loving herself and now she is happy with his version of herself.

