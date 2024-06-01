Sanjeeda Shaikh Recalls Shooting Heeramandi's Mujra Scene During Her Period: 'People Simply Think You're Cranky'

Sanjeeda Shaikh received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Waheeda in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Recently, the actress recalled shooting for her mujra sequence (Nazariya Ki Maari) in the series during her period.

Speaking to Hauterrfly, Sanjeeda stated that she has been very open about her menstrual cycle on sets and often informs the director that she is menstruating.

Sanjeeda added that she filmed her mujra scene on the first day of her period. She mentioned that the second day is particularly uncomfortable for her. However, as she was engrossed during the shoot, she forgot all pain.

"But, they would pack me up early also. I told them there’s a little discomfort and if I rest a little, I will feel better the next day. So, this is the thing. You need to express yourself. If you won’t let them know, they will simply think you are very cranky. So, it is better to tell them why you are cranky in the first place. I also want to tell other women if you are not comfortable with the thought, get comfortable with it,” said Shaikh.

Sanjeeda credited her mother, saying that when her mother got her first period, she informed her Abba first.

"When my mom said it to her father, then for me, it’s not a big deal to go say it to a director or producer or my co-stars. I just thought it was very normal," added Shaikh.

Meanwhile, Heeramandi also starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal, among others.