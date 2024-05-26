'Bi*chy & Arrogant': Sharmin Segal SLAMMED For 'Outsider' Remark Over Sanjeeda Sheikh's Statement On Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bollywood actress Sharmin Segal has been facing the ire of the netizens for her disappointing and 'flat' act in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. And now, she once again received flak on the internet after netizens felt that she tried to belittle co-star Sanjeeda Sheikh during one of the interviews.

A clip of the interview has now gone viral on the internet in which Sanjeeda can be heard calling Bhansali 'a perfectionist'. "He is just a perfectionist. He wants everything to look not mediocre because whatever he does is nothing less than excellence," the actress stated about Bhansali.

It was then that Sharmin added that 'perfectionist' was a very basic word to describe Bhansali and that he is much more than that. "It’s the kind of a word that an outsider who has never worked with him, been on his set and seen the kind of director that he is will use," she said, and while Sanjeeda didn't react to it, netizens felt that it was an unnecessary jibe at the latter.

"What a rude person she is? Only an outsider would use the word perfectionist to describe SLB? How entitled is she?" a user commented, while another wrote, "Sanjeeda is so well spoken and I loved how she put her point across. And this Sharmin OMG how bi*chy and arrogant is she? Girl touch some grass if you were not related to SLB you would have never been able to set foot on a film set."

"So rude to call her out as an outsider girl you got the role just bcoz he is ur uncle," another netizen stated.

Sharmin's performance in Heeramandi failed to impress the audience, post which she was subjected to massive trolling on social media. However, Bhansali, who happens to be her uncle, defended the decision to cast her in the role of Alamzeb and stated that she was perfect to portray the innocent and docile girl on screen.