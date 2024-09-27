Actress Vedhika REACTS To Violent Goat Sacrifice By Fans To Celebrate Jr NTR's Devara Release: 'So Much Torture & Trauma'

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara: Part 1 has been released in theatres on Friday (September 27). As the film released in theaters, many NTR fans had a massive but violent celebration. Fans sacrificed a goat during the Devara FDFS (First Day First Show) celebration, which started a debate on the internet.

Netizens have condemned supporters' actions of soaking Jr. NTR's poster with goat blood during the Devara FDFS, as well as the footage of the chaotic celebration that went viral on social media. Now, South actress Vedhika took to social media to share her concern regarding the violent celebration by fans.

She wrote on X, "This is horrific!!! Stop!!! My heart bleeds for the poor innocent child. No one deserves this…so much torture and trauma !! How on earth can u harm an innocent voiceless being ??? This should never ever happen to any other being."

She also asked PETA to take action against it and added, "I pray for this poor child’s soul. Rest in God's arms, sweet child. Sorry, we failed you I hope no more animals will be sacrificed in the name of fandom No one is going to appreciate this kind of violence so please stop."

Devara: Part 1 is set against coastal lands and it boasts of a much-hyped high-octane water action sequence. It stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, and Srikanth in the pivotal roles.The film is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film is set to have a sequel.