 Actress Vedhika REACTS To Violent Goat Sacrifice By Fans To Celebrate Jr NTR's Devara Release: 'So Much Torture & Trauma'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentActress Vedhika REACTS To Violent Goat Sacrifice By Fans To Celebrate Jr NTR's Devara Release: 'So Much Torture & Trauma'

Actress Vedhika REACTS To Violent Goat Sacrifice By Fans To Celebrate Jr NTR's Devara Release: 'So Much Torture & Trauma'

Netizens have condemned supporters' actions of soaking Jr. NTR's poster with goat blood during the Devara FDFS, as well as the footage of the chaotic celebration that went viral on social media

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
article-image

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara: Part 1 has been released in theatres on Friday (September 27). As the film released in theaters, many NTR fans had a massive but violent celebration. Fans sacrificed a goat during the Devara FDFS (First Day First Show) celebration, which started a debate on the internet.

Netizens have condemned supporters' actions of soaking Jr. NTR's poster with goat blood during the Devara FDFS, as well as the footage of the chaotic celebration that went viral on social media. Now, South actress Vedhika took to social media to share her concern regarding the violent celebration by fans.

She wrote on X, "This is horrific!!! Stop!!! My heart bleeds for the poor innocent child. No one deserves this…so much torture and trauma !! How on earth can u harm an innocent voiceless being ??? This should never ever happen to any other being."

Read Also
Jr NTR's Angry Fans Vandalise Telangana Theatre After Delay In Devara Screening Due To Technical...
article-image

She also asked PETA to take action against it and added, "I pray for this poor child’s soul. Rest in God's arms, sweet child. Sorry, we failed you I hope no more animals will be sacrificed in the name of fandom No one is going to appreciate this kind of violence so please stop."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railway Takes Major Steps To Guarantee Hygienic Meals For Passengers; Check Details Inside
Mumbai: Western Railway Takes Major Steps To Guarantee Hygienic Meals For Passengers; Check Details Inside
BGT 2024-25: Cameron Green Doubtful For Test Series Against Team India Due To Back Injury
BGT 2024-25: Cameron Green Doubtful For Test Series Against Team India Due To Back Injury
'CCTV Mandatory in Schools': CBSE Releases New Guidelines for Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2025
'CCTV Mandatory in Schools': CBSE Releases New Guidelines for Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2025
Zomato Co-Founder Akriti Chopra Resigns After 13 Years; Company Issues Official Announcement
Zomato Co-Founder Akriti Chopra Resigns After 13 Years; Company Issues Official Announcement
Read Also
Devara - Part 1 Trailer Review: NTR and Saif Ali Khan's Epic Clash Is A Must Watch
article-image

Devara: Part 1 is set against coastal lands and it boasts of a much-hyped high-octane water action sequence. It stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, and Srikanth in the pivotal roles.The film is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film is set to have a sequel.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Actress Vedhika REACTS To Violent Goat Sacrifice By Fans To Celebrate Jr NTR's Devara Release: 'So...

Actress Vedhika REACTS To Violent Goat Sacrifice By Fans To Celebrate Jr NTR's Devara Release: 'So...

Vedang Raina Reveals Being Mentally Affected While Filming Jail Scenes In Jigra: 'Became Different...

Vedang Raina Reveals Being Mentally Affected While Filming Jail Scenes In Jigra: 'Became Different...

Who Was Dame Maggie Smith? Know All About Harry Potter Actress Who Died At 89

Who Was Dame Maggie Smith? Know All About Harry Potter Actress Who Died At 89

Jani Master Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Baseless', Claims Victim 'Mentally Tortured' Him To...

Jani Master Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Baseless', Claims Victim 'Mentally Tortured' Him To...

Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT