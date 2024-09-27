Jr NTR's Angry Fans Vandalise Telangana Theatre After Delay In Devara Screening Due To Technical Issues; SHOCKING Visuals Surface

Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1 released in theatres on Friday (September 27) and fans are leaving no stone unturned to express their excitement. From bursting crackers to erecting huge cut-outs of the film's poster outside cinema halls, fans across the country have proved that the hype around Devara's release is real. However, in a shocking turn of events, fans of Jr NTR created chaos at Venkateshwara Theatre in Palwancha, Telangana, due to a delay in the screening of the film.

Several videos have surfaced on social media which show fans vandalising the theatre as the screening of the film did not begin on the scheduled time.

The cinema hall is located in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Some technical issues led to an unexpected delay in the screening and this left the fans furious.

#Devara - Theatre Damaged ⚠️😢🤯



SRI VENKATESWARA THEATRE - Khammam(Telangana)



Due to some Technical issue Show got Delayed Two theatres



Entire Theatre Damaged By NTR fans by Breaking Theatre glasses, chairs projector room, canteen... Papam ra Chala Loss vallaki 😢



Please… pic.twitter.com/GWkLCdqOH3 — Filmy Bowl (@FilmyBowl) September 27, 2024

In the now-viral videos, they are seen breaking the glass windows and damaging the theatre furniture. According to media reports, several individuals sustained injuries during the chaos. Police were called to restore order and calm the angry mob.

The situation was brought under control by the cops and after the technical issue was resolved, the screening of the film began. Reportedly, the theatre management also apologised for the inconvenience caused to the cinema-goers.

Devara released in theatres on Friday and it opened to mixed reviews from the audience as well as film critics. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi and Saif. Devara is set against coastal lands and it boasts of a much-hyped high-octane water action sequence. Jr NTR is also playing a double role in the film.

Devara is all set to be released in two parts, however, there is no update on the second part of the film yet.