 Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara Screening
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara Screening

Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara Screening

Scary visuals of the shocking incident have now gone viral online in which a massive cut-out of Jr NTR, erected outside the Sudharshan Theatre in Hyderabad can be seen being lapped up in flames

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
article-image

After much anticipation and hype, Devara, starring 'Man of Masses' Jr NTR released in theatres on September 27, Friday, however, it witnessed an unpleasant start in Hyderabad. A massive cut-out of the Tollywood star was set on fire by an unruly mob, alarming the locals and authorities of the region.

Scary visuals of the shocking incident have now gone viral online in which a massive cut-out of Jr NTR, erected outside the Sudharshan Theatre in Hyderabad can be seen being lapped up in flames. As per reports, excited fans were bursting crackers outside the theatre to celebrate the release of Devara and that is when the cut-out caught fire.

Hundreds of fans had gathered at the spot and as the cut-out was set ablaze, the crowd went berserk, trying to escape the area. Local authorities and fire brigade rushed to the spot and they were fortunately able to douse the fire before it spread to other parts of the theatre.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Recalls Expecting To Be 'Intimidated' By Jr NTR, Talks About Discussing Baby Names: 'He...
article-image

No injuries have been reported, but authorities have now asked people to not gather and burst crackers outside theatres to avoid any untoward incident.

FPJ Shorts
Iraqi Teen Collapses In Plane Headed To China, Dies After Emergency Landing In Kolkata
Iraqi Teen Collapses In Plane Headed To China, Dies After Emergency Landing In Kolkata
Sun Pharma Shares Rally In Green: Company Stocks Soar Despite Lab Test Fiasco
Sun Pharma Shares Rally In Green: Company Stocks Soar Despite Lab Test Fiasco
Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara Screening
Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara Screening
Mumbai Receives 104% Rainfall So Far, Records 3011 mm Rains Till Sept 26 Surpassing Annual Average
Mumbai Receives 104% Rainfall So Far, Records 3011 mm Rains Till Sept 26 Surpassing Annual Average

Devara released in theatres on Friday and it opened to mixed review from the masses. The film also marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Read Also
Jr NTR Expresses Disappointment After Devara Event In Hyderabad Gets Cancelled Due To Overcrowding:...
article-image

Recently, a pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad also had to be cancelled last minute after a massive crowd thronged the venue resulting into chaos and overcrowding. Jr NTR had later expressed his disappointment and had stated, "I enjoy spending time with you and sharing many interesting details about Devara. I was excited to share many details about Devara and explain the efforts put into the film. But, the event couldn’t happen due to security reasons. I share your disappointment. My pain is more than yours."

"In my opinion, it is wrong to blame the producers or organizers for the cancellation of the event," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara...

Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara...

Bangladeshi Porn Star Riya Barde Arrested From Ulhasnagar For Illegally Staying In India With Family

Bangladeshi Porn Star Riya Barde Arrested From Ulhasnagar For Illegally Staying In India With Family

'Need To Stay Away From Religion': Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Adipurush Backlash, Tandav Controversy

'Need To Stay Away From Religion': Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Adipurush Backlash, Tandav Controversy

Shraddha Kapoor's Bouncer Pushes Fan Who Came Close To The Actress For Selfie At Mumbai Event...

Shraddha Kapoor's Bouncer Pushes Fan Who Came Close To The Actress For Selfie At Mumbai Event...

Actress Somy Ali Accuses Sonu Nigam Of 'Duping' Her: 'These Kind Of People Are Sociopaths'

Actress Somy Ali Accuses Sonu Nigam Of 'Duping' Her: 'These Kind Of People Are Sociopaths'