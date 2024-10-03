Actress Vardhini Yallarematt's 25-Year-Old Lover Dies By Suicide At Her Bengaluru Home, Family Accuses Of Harassment

TV serial actress Veena, also known as Vardhini Yallarematt, was accused of the alleged suicide of her lover, a 25-year-old Dalit youth who killed himself at Mandi Layout near CK Palya on Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday (October 1). His family claimed he was driven to suicide due to harassment by his partner Veena, who was forcing him for marriage.

Madan, an event management firm employee, had been in a live-in relationship with Veena for a year. However, when he refused to marry her, Veena allegedly coerced him, even attempting self-harm and creating a scene at his parents' home.

The case has been registered by Hulimavu police against Veena under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 108 (abetment to suicide) and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police found seven used Breezer bottles at the scene and have detained Veena for questioning. At 9 pm, Veena dialled police helpline 112, reporting that Madan had hanged himself in her bathroom on the 4th floor of her house.

Officers arrived to find Madan lying on the floor. Veena claimed she believed Madan was still alive, prompting her to cut the noose and attempt to rush him to the hospital.

Madan and Veena's relationship began when he decorated a serial set where she worked. Veena was already in a relationship with another person, but when Madan became the communicator for them, he eventually became close to her.

They started living together, but tensions rose when Madan refused to marry Veena. She attempted self-harm, cutting her wrists, and even visited Madan's parents, demanding they convince him to marry her.

On the same day, Madan visited Veena's residence, where they partied and argued over marriage. Veena alleged Madan left at 8:30 pm, but she discovered him hanging in the bathroom minutes later.

The case has been investigated by the assistant commissioner of police due to the atrocity charges.