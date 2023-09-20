Mumbai: Man Dies Of Electrocution On TV Serial Set, Cine Workers Prez Demands ₹50 Lakh Compensation

Man Dies Of Electrocution On TV Serial Set | Representative Photo

Mumbai, September 20: A crew member succumbed to electrocution on the shooting sets of a daily soap serial located in Mumbai's Goregaon area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Mahendra Yadav, police confirmed. Speaking on the matter, president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association, Suresh Shyamal Gupta said that the deceased got electrocuted on Tuesday evening while he was working on the shooting set of a daily soap serial.

"The man was taken to the nearby government hospital and the doctors declared him brought dead," he added. Gupta also demanded the Maharashtra government provide a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the next kin of the deceased.

"A case should be registered against the producer and the production house of the serial. Rs 50 lakh compensation should be given to the next kin of the deceased and the resignation of the Managing Director and Labor Commissioner of Film City should be taken with immediate effect," he said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

