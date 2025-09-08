MahaRERA Relief To Homebuyers: Resolves 5,267 Complaints Between October 2024 & July 2025 | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), between October 2024 and July 2025, has disposed of as many as 5,267 complaints on various issues filed by homebuyers. All the complaints registered until July 2025 have either had their first hearings or their hearings dates been scheduled.

Homebuyers invest their lifetime’s savings to purchase a house, however, due to varied reasons such as delayed possession of homes, substandard construction quality, missing amenities and facilities mentioned in the agreement among other issues arise.

To expedite hearings of the complaints received from the aggrieved homebuyers, MahaRERA Chairman Manoj Saunik and his team of Members – Mahesh Pathak and Ravindra Deshpande has initiated the measures. These three individuals resolved a total of 5,267 complaints, providing relief to homebuyers. In fact, during this duration, 3,743 complaints were filed. For the first time, MahaRERA has created an efficient system where complaints are registered and hearings take place within one or two months of filing.

Since the establishment of MahaRERA May 2017, 30,833 complaints have been filed. Of these, 23,726 grievances have been resolved. This includes 23,661 plaints from 3,523 projects prior to MahaRERA’s establishment and 6,218 complaints from 2,269 projects post the authority’s creation.

Number of complaint levels from projects launched after establishment of MahaRERA stands at 21%, while those projects launched pre-RERA era is at 79% Currently, there are 51,481 projects are registered from across Maharashtra, of which cases have been filed against 5,792.

To prevent any complaints from homebuyers in future, a three step scrutiny is being undertaken – legal, financial and technical to determine possibility of project’s completion. MahaRERA has set up three independent groups for each of the steps involved, who rigorously assess and examine application of the proposed projects. Projects that do not meet any of the criteria are not granted MahaRERA registration . The authority’s aim is not only to ensure that homebuyers’ investments are safe and secured but also to prevent the possibility of complaints arising in the future, as per MahaRERA.