Mumbai: TV Actress Duped Of ₹16,000 In Online Fraud, Case Filed | Representational Image

Television actress KA Khan was duped of Rs 16,000 after being lured with a message claiming that her name had been selected to be gifted with a mobile phone worth Rs 1.4 lakh.

The 41-year-old actress is from Jogeshwari, Mumbai. She reportedly filed a complaint on June 16 at Oshiwara police station.

According to a report in TOI, Khan said in her complaint that she received a message and soon after she clicked on the link, she received a call and someone sent a photo of the phone and asked her to share the courier code that the caller provided to her.

"First, I was asked to transfer Rs 4,000 towards tax and later asked to transfer Rs 12,000 to create an ID for the mobile before it is delivered. I got suspicious when the person who identified as a customs officer repeatedly demanded money," she reportedly said in her complaint.

Similarly, a 43-year-old homemaker from Khar also lost Rs 1.65 lakh after she was lured of winning mobile and to be one among 1000 lucky ones to earn the gift.