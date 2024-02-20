 Actress Dolly Sohi Hospitalised Due To 'Breathing Issues' Days After Cervical Cancer Diagnosis
Last month, Dolly had announced her break from the show Jhanak due to complications arising from a cervical cancer diagnosis

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
Popular television actress Dolly Sohi, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November last year, is currently admitted to hospital in Mumbai.

The actress had complained of breathing issues following which she was admitted to the hospital.

On Tuesday morning around 8 a.m., the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared: "Prayers The world's greatest wireless connection.. Works like miracle so please I need your prayers."

A statement shared by her team to IANS read: "She complained about facing breathing issues after which today she was admitted to the hospital. But she is recovering and hopefully she will be back home soon. Her mother is with her."

Last month the actress revealed that she had to take a break from shooting for her serial 'Jhanak' due to complications arising from a cervical cancer diagnosis.

Dolly gained recognition with her work in shows such as 'Bhabhi', 'Kalash', 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi' and 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani. Jhansi Ki Rani', among many others.

