Who Was Rituraj Singh? Know About The Late Actor & Shah Rukh Khan's Senior In Delhi Theater Group

Veteran actor Rituraj Singh, who has appeared in a number of films, web series and TV shows, passed away on Tuesday (February 20) after suffering a heart attack. He was 59. His sudden death came as a shock to his fans as well as industry colleagues who took to social media platforms to mourn the actor's demise.

Singh was last seen in the popular daily soap, Anupamaa. After appearing in several episodes, he went missing from the show due to health related issues. Several media reports state that the actor was undergoing treatment at a hospital for the past few days.

His death was confirmed on Tuesday morning by his close friend, actor Amit Behl. Singh is survived by his wife, Charu Singh, a daughter and a son.

Early life and acting debut

Rituraj was born in Kota, Rajasthan, to a Sisodia Rajput family. Reportedly, he completed his studies in Delhi and then moved to the United States. Singh returned to India at the age of 12 and came to Mumbai in 1993 when he was 29 years old.

Singh was passionate about acting and he worked with Barry John's Theatre Action Group for 12 years. He was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's senior in the theatre acting group in Delhi.

He made his acting debut with the 1989 film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, which also starred Shah Rukh, Arjun Raina, Arundhati Roy, Himani Shivpuri and Manoj Bajpayee among others.

Singh's first TV show as an actor was Banegi Apni Baat. The 1993 show also featured Irrfan Khan, R Madhavan, Surekha Sikri, Kalpana Iyer, Arun Bali, Varun Badola and others.

Best films and shows

Throughout his career, Singh appeared in various television serials and movies, showcasing his talent as an actor. Besides Banegi Apni Baat, some of his notable works include roles in TV serials such as Hitler Didi, Tol Mol Ke Bol Diya Aur Baati Hum, Laado 2, Ghar Ek Mandir, Anupamaa, Adaalat, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more.

In addition to television, he has also been part of films such as Hum Tum Aur Ghost, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Thunivu and Yaariyan 2.

He was also seen in web shows like Indian Police Force, Made In Heaven, Abhay, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, Bandish Bandits, Criminal Justice and others.