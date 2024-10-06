‘Actors Are Not Mechanical Monkeys’: Shanthipriya Takes Stand Against Surekha Konda’s Remarks On Naga Chaitanya & Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actress Shanthipriya, known for her performances in films like Saugandh and Phool Aur Angaar, recently took to Instagram to express her disappointment over comments made by public figure Surekha Konda on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. In her Instagram story, Shantipriya addressed the inappropriate remarks, calling for a culture of respect and dignity in the entertainment industry.

In her post, Shanthipriya stated, “I would like to express my deep disappointment regarding the lewd remarks made by Surekha Konda. It’s disheartening to see such disrespectful language being used, especially towards individuals who have worked hard and built their careers in this industry. It is a true example of 'A Human Putting Another Human Down.'‘

The actress firmly beleiv s that celebrities, like any other individual, deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, free from any misuse of influence or power.

She added, “We need to foster an environment of respect and dignity, not just for celebrities but for everyone. Actors are not mechanical monkeys which can be used for the benefit of satiating one's political agenda." This powerful message resonates deeply, as she challenges influential figures, including politicians and public personalities, to be mindful of their words.

She further emphasized, “Be it any influential figure, actor or politician, they should always measure their words because it leaves an impact on the current generation. I, as an actor of the Indian Film Industry, condemn the statements and believe in the thought that power gives the liberty to people to upgrade and not downgrade anybody in society."

Shanthipriya’s bold stance against Surekha Konda’s remarks serves as a reminder that power and influence should be used responsibly to uplift others, not bring them down.