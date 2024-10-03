Who Is Konda Surekha? Telangana Minister Who Claimed KTR Caused Divorce Of Naga-Samantha

(File Photo) Telangana minister Konda Surekha | ANI

Konda Surekha, Minister of Environment and Forests in Telangana state government is currently in the middle of a controversy after claiming that Bharat Rashtra Samithi chairman KT Rama Rao was the reason southern film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got divorced. Konda Surekha has been slammed by both the actors, who were briefly married before amicably parting ways in the year 2021.

Who is Konda Surekha?

Konda Surekha (58) is a member of Indian National Congress and represents Warangal East constituency in Telangana Legislative Assembly. Born on August 19, 1965 in Warangal, Konda Surekha was elected as MLA in 1999 in the state assembly of the undivided Andhra Pradesh state.

Konda Surekha Education

As per MyNeta, the data repository platform maintained by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which collects and maintains database on public representatives in the country, Konda Surekha is a graudate. She completed Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from Warangal's Kaktiya University in 1985.

Konda Surekha Assets

As per information declared by her at the time of Telangan Legislative Assembly elections 2023, Konda Surekha has assets amounting to nearly Rs 6 crores (Rs 59865500).

Does Konda Surekha Have Criminal Cases Against Her?

As per ADR database, yes. Konda Surekha has five criminal cases registered against. But there have not been any convictions.

Konda Surekha Political Career

Konda Surekha started her political career when she was elected in Mandal Parishad in the year 1995. She became MLA in 1999 from Shyampet.

She retained her seat in 2004 elections and also became Congress spokesperson in the same year.

Konda Surekha became minister for the first time in 2009 when she was given responsibility of Ministry for Women's Development & Child Welfare, Disabled & Juvenile Welfare.

But she resigned later and sided with Jagan Mohan Reddy after he formed YSR Congress Party following his father YS Rajashekhara Reddy's death.

Konda Surekha quit YSR Congress Party in 2013 and joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi

In 2018, she joined Indian National Congress.