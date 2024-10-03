 Telangana Minister Konda Surekha APOLOGISES To Samantha Ruth Prabhu For Scandalous Remark On Her Divorce With Naga Chaitanya
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTelangana Minister Konda Surekha APOLOGISES To Samantha Ruth Prabhu For Scandalous Remark On Her Divorce With Naga Chaitanya

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha APOLOGISES To Samantha Ruth Prabhu For Scandalous Remark On Her Divorce With Naga Chaitanya

Surekha was at the receiving end of severe backlash after she linked Bharat Rashtra Samiti Chief KT Rama Rao to Samantha and Chaitanya's divorce

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
article-image

Hours after making a controversial and objectionable statement about Tollywood stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce, Telangana minister Konda Surekha issued an apology to the actress on social media.

After being slammed for her remarks, Surekha took to her X handle and wrote, "My comments are meant to question a leader's belittling of women and not to hurt your @Samanthaprabhu2 sentiments. The way you have grown up with self-power is not only an admiration for me, but also an ideal."

"If you or your fans are offended by my comments, I unconditionally retract my comments.. Don't think otherwise," she added.

Read Also
'Unacceptable, Shameful': Naga Chaitanya SLAMS Telangana Minister Konda Surekha For Controversial...
article-image

What did Konda Surekha say about Samantha-Chaitanya?

FPJ Shorts
Dramatic Rescue! UFC’s Ottman Azaitar Saves MMA Manager Ali Abdelaziz from Drowning in Hawaii; Video
Dramatic Rescue! UFC’s Ottman Azaitar Saves MMA Manager Ali Abdelaziz from Drowning in Hawaii; Video
'You Are Insulting Our Hard Work..' UGC NET Aspirants Call Out NTA For Irresponsible Behavior! Floods X & Facebook With Request To Release Results
'You Are Insulting Our Hard Work..' UGC NET Aspirants Call Out NTA For Irresponsible Behavior! Floods X & Facebook With Request To Release Results
'Jai Mata Di!' PM Modi Extends Wishes To Citizens On The Occasion Of Navratri
'Jai Mata Di!' PM Modi Extends Wishes To Citizens On The Occasion Of Navratri
KRN Heat Exchangers IPO Debut With 118% Premium; Investors Rejoice Hefty Profit After Listing
KRN Heat Exchangers IPO Debut With 118% Premium; Investors Rejoice Hefty Profit After Listing

Surekha was at the receiving end of severe backlash after she linked Bharat Rashtra Samiti Chief KT Rama Rao to Samantha and Chaitanya's divorce, during a media interaction. She claimed that KTR would tap the phones of actresses when he was a minister and blackmail them, and Samantha was one of them, and that led to her divorce with Chaitanya.

"He would make them drug addicts and then do this. Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family, everybody is aware that such a thing happened," Surekha said, inviting a defamation notice from KTR and heavy criticism from the actress and Chaitanya's family.

Read Also
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Slams Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's Comments On Her Divorce From Naga...
article-image

Keep me out of political battles: Samantha

After Surekha's remarks went viral, Samantha issued a hard-hitting statement, clarifying that the divorce was "mutual and amicable" and had no political twist to it.

"Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so," she said.

Naga Chaitanya called Surekha's statement ridiculous and shameful. "The claim made by Minister Konda Surekha garu is not only false, it is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable. Women deserve to be supported and respected. Taking advantage and exploiting the personal life decisions of celebrities for the sake of media headlines is shameful," he said.

Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Khusbhu Sundar, Nani and others also slammed Surekha for her tasteless remark.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown, 20, Shares Dreamy Photos From Wedding With Jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown, 20, Shares Dreamy Photos From Wedding With Jake Bongiovi

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha APOLOGISES To Samantha Ruth Prabhu For Scandalous Remark On Her...

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha APOLOGISES To Samantha Ruth Prabhu For Scandalous Remark On Her...

'Unacceptable, Shameful': Naga Chaitanya SLAMS Telangana Minister Konda Surekha For Controversial...

'Unacceptable, Shameful': Naga Chaitanya SLAMS Telangana Minister Konda Surekha For Controversial...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Slams Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's Comments On Her Divorce From Naga...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Slams Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's Comments On Her Divorce From Naga...

'Chilla Kyu Rahe Ho?': Kriti Sanon Asks Paparazzi To Lower Their Voices While They Click Her In...

'Chilla Kyu Rahe Ho?': Kriti Sanon Asks Paparazzi To Lower Their Voices While They Click Her In...