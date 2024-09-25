 ‘Won’t Be Participating’: Shanthi Priya Issues Clarification On Bigg Boss 18 Participation
Shanthi Priya, known for her stint in films like ‘Saugandh’ and more has clarified her stance on the rumours of her participation in Bigg Boss 18.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 03:03 PM IST
Actress Shanthi Priya has recently found herself amidst a whirlwind of rumours regarding her potential participation in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 18. The speculations have been buzzing across social media platforms, sparking curiosity among fans and followers of the talented actress.

Shanthi Priya, known for her versatile roles in films like Saugandh, Mere Sajna Saath Nibhana, Meherbaan etc was rumoured to be participating in the 18th installment of Bigg Boss. However, the actress herself has stepped forward to address these rumours and set the record straight.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanthi Priya clarified that she will not be a part of Bigg Boss 18 this year. Taking to her Instagram, she said "Hey Everyone, I hope this message finds you well. I wanted to take a moment to address the rumors circulating about my participation in Bigg Boss 18 this year. I want to clarify that, despite the speculations, I will not be a part of Bigg Boss 18. I appreciate all the love and support from my fans, but this time around, I have a few things lined up this year, and trust me I won't disappoint y'all :) Sending you all my love and gratitude for your continued support. Warm regards, Shanthi Priya.”

Despite the excitement and anticipation surrounding her possible entry into the Bigg Boss house, she has chosen to focus on other exciting projects and ventures at this time. This decision comes as a surprise to many but underscores the actress's dedication to her craft and her strategic career choices.

As fans continue to show their unwavering support for Shanthi Priya, the actress remains grateful for their love and encouragement. Her commitment to delivering compelling performances on-screen and exploring diverse roles is evident in her body of work. While the Bigg Boss 18 rumor may have stirred up a buzz, Shanthi Priya's fans can look forward to witnessing her talent shine in upcoming projects that promise to captivate audiences and showcase her versatility as an artist.

