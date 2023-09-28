Actor/Politician Prakash Raj Apologises To Siddarth On Behalf Of Kannadigas Following Chithha Promotional Event Fiasco

Soon after videos and posts started circulating over the internet over the unfortunate incident of actor Siddharth's promotional event for his upcoming film Chithha being cut-short by rowdy political factions storming into the event and forcing the actor to leave, actor/politician and proud Kannadiga Prakash Raj came forward to express solidarity to his colleague while also demanding self-styled activists to seek their answers from concerned political stakeholders.

In a series of two tweets, one in Kannada and the other in English, an angry and empathic Raj wrote, ""Instead of questioning all the political parties and its leaders for failing to solve this decades old issue.. instead of questioning the useless parliamentarians who are not pressurising the centre to intervene.. Troubling the common man and Artists like this can not be accepted.. as a Kannadiga .. on behalf of Kannadigas. sorry #Siddharth #justasking"

For readers to be appraised about the situation, Siddharth was in Bengaluru during the promotions of his upcoming Tamil film Chithha, which is to be released for the Kannada market as Chikku. A promotional event was organised in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram town where the actor met the city media during an interactive event. The event was going smoothly till a group of self-styled activists stormed into the event and demanded explanations if Tamil stars should be permitted to promote their films amid the ageless Cauvery water dispute between both states.

The actor tried his level best to calm the unruly crowd but to no effect. He was eventually forced to exit from the venue but not before he greeted and acknowledged the media present.

THE ISSUE

Farmer bodies, Kannada organisations and opposition parties are protesting against the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directing the state to release 5000 cusecs of water to its neighbouring state, Tamil Nadu. The Karnataka government has decided to challenge the Cauvery panel's orders in the Supreme Court.

ABOUT CHITHHA

Dealing with the troubling subject of child abuse, Chithha stars Siddharth as a common man who must look out for the serial culprit and save his little niece. Directed by Arun Kumar, the movie also stars Nimisha Sajayan of The Great Indian Kitchen fame.