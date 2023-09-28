Video: Siddharth's Chithha Promotion Event Disrupted By Kannada Activists Over Cauvery Issue, Actor Forced To Leave Venue In Bengaluru

Tamil actor Siddharth is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Chithha in Bengaluru. However, his press conference on Thursday (September 28) was disrupted by pro-Kannada activists amid the ongoing Cauvery issue. The actor was also forced to leave the venue.

The activists asked if it was necessary to promote the film amid the dispute. They asked if it was important to organise a press meet with a Tamil actor at a time when Karnataka residents were protesting the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. For those unversed, a Karnataka bandh has been called for on September 29 amid the river water dispute between the two states.

The protestors also raised slogans and created a ruckus. They also interrupted the actor when he tried to speak. All this forced Siddharth to walk out of the venue.

Reportedly, the protestors had asked the organisers to stop the event. However, Siddharth went ahead and began addressing the media. The activists then barged in and interrupted the event.

One of the now-viral videos shows Siddharth then standing up and greeting the media with folded hands before leaving the venue.

Farmer bodies, Kannada organisations and opposition parties are protesting against the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directing the state to release 5000 cusecs of water to its neighbouring state, Tamil Nadu.

The Karnataka government has decided to challenge the Cauvery panel's orders in the Supreme Court.

About Chithha

Siddharth's Tamil film Chithha is written and directed by SU Arun Kumar. It also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Sahasra Shree and Anjali Nair. It is produced by Siddharth under his banner, Etaki Entertainment.

The film released in theatres on September 28.

