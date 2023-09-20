'Tell Me What's EMPTY': Actor Prakash Raj Rakes Controversy Again By Posting PM Modi's Picture Carrying A File

Actor Prakash Raj is no stranger to controversies, given his outspoken nature when it comes to sharing his political views. The renowned South Indian actor frequently finds himself entangled in such situations. Once again, Prakash Raj has stirred up a fresh controversy by sharing an image of Prime Minister Modi carrying a file to the parliament. This image went viral on social media on Tuesday, with numerous individuals highlighting that the Prime Minister seemed to be carrying an empty file, devoid of any visible documents.

Prakash Raj, taking things a step further, shared the image on X (formerly Twitter) and added the caption, "Daily Quiz since 2014:- Tell me whats EMPTY.. the folder he is carrying.. the pocket he fingering.. or the Brain .. #justasking"

Daily Quiz since 2014:-



Tell me whats EMPTY.. the folder he is carrying.. the pocket he fingering.. or the Brain .. #justasking pic.twitter.com/nQ2mzur0I2 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 19, 2023

Raj's tweet elicited a barrage of hostile responses, with many individuals condemning the actor for resorting to harsh and derogatory criticism of the nation's Prime Minister.

Prakash Raj's tweet on Chandrayan-3 sparked outrage

In a previous instance, Prakash Raj had found himself embroiled in controversy due to a social media post where he was accused of mocking India's ambitious third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3.

Sharing a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea, Prakash Raj wrote, "First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking"

BREAKING NEWS:-

First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking pic.twitter.com/RNy7zmSp3G — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 20, 2023

Prakash Raj faced significant backlash following his post, with many individuals asserting that the Chandrayaan-3 mission was deeply intertwined with the pride of the nation.

Additionally, an FIR was filed against the actor in connection with the tweet.

Prakash Raj, however, clarified later that his comments were only intended as a joke. "Hate sees only Hate...I was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times celebrating our kerala Chaiwala-which Chaiwala did the Trolls see? if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you..GROW UP #justasking," he posted.

