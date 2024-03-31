Acapulco OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Acapulco is an American Spanish television series, which is directed by Richard Shepard. Starring Eugenio Derbez in the lead role, the first season was premiered on March 8, 2021.

Where to watch Acapulco Season 3

The third season will release on May 1, 2024 on the Apple + TV streaming platform.

Plot

The Acapulao is set in the 1980s and revolves around Máximo Gallardo, a young Mexican man who has always dreamed of working at the hottest resort in Acapulco. After his dream comes true, he soon finds out that the job is much more challenging than he ever thought of.

The trailer shows how he faces challenges in his new job and later finds interest in his love life and proposes to a girl.

Cast

The cast includes Eugenio Derbez as Maximo Gallardo Ramos, Damián Alcázar as Don Pablo Bonilla, Fernando Carsa as Guillermo, Camila Perez as Julia Gonzalez, Vanessa Bauche as Nora Gallardo Ramos, Chord Overstreet as Chad Davies, Damián Alcázar as Don Pablo Bonilla, Raphael Alejandro as Hugo, Regina Reynoso as Sara Gallardo Ramos, Jessica Collins as Diane Davies, Carlos Corona as Esteban, Rafael Cebrián as Hector Valero and more.

About Acapulco Season 3

The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Jason Shuman and Eduardo Cisneros and produced by Eugenio Derbez, Richard Shepard, Paul Presburger, Jay Karas, Jason Shuman, Chris Harris, Benjamin Odell, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Eduardo Cisneros and Kim Tannenbaum under Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, The Tannenbaum Company, Zihuatanejo Productions.