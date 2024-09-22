 Abhishek Malhan Says Female Fan Considered Him Her 'Husband': 'She Messaged Me For 365 Days'
Abhishek was questioned about his love at first sight moment, and he revealed that he was in love with Triptii Dimri after watching her in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT fame and Youtuber Abhishek Malhan recently shared a shocking experience, highlighting the darker side of online fame. He spoke about receiving random messages for 365 days from a female fan on social media who considered him her husband.

Speaking to Galatta India, Abhishek said, "There is a girl who used to randomly text me. She considered me as her husband. Jo kabhi ghar ja raha hai inse mil raha hai. Usne mujhe apna pati bana liya tha. And she used to message me 365 days. Voh messages padh ke I was blown."

Abhishek also revealed that he had a lot of stalker fans who used to send him his location. "I had a stalker fan voh mujhe bhejta rahe tha aap yaha ho waha ho," he stated.

In the same conversation, when he was questioned about his love at first sight moment, he revealed that he was in love with Triptii Dimri after watching her in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the music video Zor Ki Barsaat Hui, a romantic song set against the backdrop of monsoon. It was sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The song features Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya sharing romantic moments.

He recently also starred in the music video Pyaar Ni Kardi with Surbhi Rathore.

