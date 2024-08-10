Abhishek Malhan Involved In 'Hi Box App Fraud,' Victims Say 'Sabka Paisa Phasa Ke Khud Soye Hai Aap'

Abhishek Malhan, a popular name in the digital space has found himself in a brewing controversy after fans of the popular creator took to his Instagram handle to request him to get their money out from a app called 'hibox' which he apparently endorsed.

Followers of the creator have flocked to the comments section of Abhishek's Instagram post and have been commenting '#hiboxscam.' A few followers have urged Abhishek to speak to the app and get their invested money out of the app. A user wrote how, he had invested money in the app after watching Abhishek's videos and that now they are not allowing the withdrawl of their invested money.

Another user wrote how he has invested 65,000 rupees in the app and that the app has been denying withdrawal now. One user also accused Abhishek of peacefully sleeping after getting the money of his fans stuck.

For those who do not know, Hibox is a platform where the users can buy, sell and shop from the app. After all the accusations, the team of Hibox has released an official statement on their X handle, stating they have begun their withdrawals and that their customers can now que up and begin withdrawing their money.

Dear Users,



We’re pleased to inform you that funds withdrawals for our app have officially started.

Withdrawals will be processed on a queue basis and should be reflected in your bank account within the next 24 hours.



Thank you for your patience.



Best regards,

HIBOX Team — Hibox India 🇮🇳 (@HiboxIndia) August 9, 2024

A few days ago, the team of Hi box had also released a statement where they asked everyone to stand by them and stop spreading negativity.