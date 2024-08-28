Abhishek Banerjee REACTS To Similarities Between Stree 2 & Stranger Things Posters: 'Hamara Kaam Thodi Hai...'

Abhishek Banerjee, who played the role of Jana in the horror comedy Stree 2, alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana, recently reacted to the similarities between Stree 2 and Netflix's popular fantasy series the Stranger Things poster.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Banerjee said, "Pata nahi, I have no idea. Yeh marketing aur poster woh log kis tarah se sochte hain humein kya pata. Hum toh actor hain. Hamara toh kaam hai poster pe aana, banana thodi hai.'

(I have no idea. It's up to the marketing team and designers to figure out how to promote the film. Our job is to appear on the poster, not create it)."

Check out Stree 2 poster:

Stree 2 seems to have drawn inspiration from the Stranger Things Season 2 poster in terms of colour schemes, layout, and even the cast's expressions.

The Stree 2 makers are yet to comment on the resemblance of its poster.

Stree 2 emerged as the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. It became the tenth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Stree 2 has crossed Rs 500 crores at the box office and is a sequel to the 2018 film Stree. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

The horror comedy also clashed with John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa, and Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's Khel Khel Mein at the box office.