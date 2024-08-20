'Actors Went Against Me': Abhishek Banerjee On Receiving Hate For Being A Casting Director & Getting Roles In Films

Abhishek Banerjee | Instagram

Actor Abhishek Banerjee has carved a niche for himself in the world of entertainment. Do you know that actor began his journey as a casting guy and, with time, was criticised for getting film projects as an actor? He recently revealed that he went into casting because of financial problems, as he wanted to pay his rent and make money in that phase of life.

He has been criticised by the media and actors, who often think his success is because he cast himself in most of the projects. Speaking about the same in Bharti Singh's podcast, he revealed, "I always thought that people would give me work, I gave 8 years to casting. I forgot and believed that nobody would give me an opportunity to be an actor. Nobody is calling me, being a casting guy, if I say another casting director to take my audition, that would never do that."

Abhishek began his journey with a production house for 9 thousand rupees. His first project was for the film Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, starring Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi. He also stated that right when his journey was difficult, people cruised and had campaigned on social media against him.

He expressed, "Till the time you don't get the fame everything is okay. The day you are in the limelight, people start saying, 'Ye yaar Abhishek casting mai tha, apne aap ko kaise cast kar raha hai Paatal Lok mein.' I remember it was during COVID, that Paatal Lok went viral in three days since people had much access to OTT. I was feeling happy and proud, but the very next day, there were articles in which it was written that there were some actors who went against me and said this like, 'he cast himself', and it was like a campaign on social media. I could not understand at that time."

He is even struggling with the same criticism for his film Vedaa, as people think that he casted himself in the film.

On the work front, Abhishek is riding high on the success of his films Vedaa, opposite John Abraham, and Sharvari and Stree 2, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

He will also be seen in the South film Suriya 44. The film stars Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. It is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Stone Bench Films and 2D Entertainment.