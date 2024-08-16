Abhishek Banerjee On Losing Dharma Film Agneepath: 'Karan Johar Ko Laga...'

Abhishek Banerjee | Instagram

Actor Abhishek Banerjee has established a name for himself with films such as Stree, Bhediya, Vedaa, Dream Girl 2, and more. He opened up about losing a role in the 2012 Dharma Production film Agneepath. Banerjee, who auditioned for the film, shared that he missed out on the project because of casting reasons.

Abhishek revealed that he was very young during that time, and said, “Dharma ke dawaze humare liye humesha ke liye band ho gaye the. Hua tha Hrithik wali Agneepath mai nikal diya tha unhone. There was a reason for it, Karan sir was there, and we were kids at that time, 32-33 years old. Piyush Mishra recommended our name to Karan Johar.”

He further added, “It was a Dharma film, before that I did Dirty Picture. It was a big film, and I was on cloud nine when I got a Dharma film. The casting began and we were at that time, Anurag Kashyap type Gangs of Wasseypur's characters. They wanted to cast villains in Agneepath, and we were there but it did not suit them. Karan Johar ko laga inko thodi khada karunga mein Hrithik ke samne, they wanted some kind of presence. Humara khurafati dimag inko samajh nahi aa raha hai hum de rahe hai aache actors.”

The action crime film Agneepath is directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar under Dharma Productions. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kanika Tiwari, Om Puri and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. It is an adaptation of the 1990 film of the same name, directed by Mukul S. Anand and starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Despite the disappointment, Banerjee eventually found success in the industry. On the work front, he is riding high on the success of his films Vedaa, and Stree 2. He will also be seen in the South film Suriya 44.