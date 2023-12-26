Abhishek Bachchan Couldn't Afford New Clothes During 'Rough Time' In Family: 'Had Nothing Formal To Wear'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently recalled the difficulties he as his family members went through after his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's business failed miserably. Back then, Abhishek returned to India from the United States to be with Big B during difficult times. To support his family financially, he started working as a production assistant and assistant director.

In one of his recent interviews with Galatta Plus, Abhishek revealed that there was a time, before his Bollywood debut, when he didn't have enough money to buy new clothes. He also stated that he reused the sherwani he wore on his sister's wedding for an awards show.

"Filmfare, 20 years ago, you planned months in advance about what you’d wear. And nobody was giving away free clothes in those days, you’d have to buy them yourself. You’d make sure you weren’t shooting that evening, the entire industry would show up, even if they weren’t nominated. It was an occasion. But then, I was like, ‘What to wear?’ It sounds weird to (say it now) but I didn’t have that many clothes, we couldn’t afford to… We were going through a rough time, and trying to be as frugal as we could be," Abhishek said during the interview.

The actor added, "I had nothing formal to wear, and I didn’t think it would be prudent to show up in jeans and a t-shirt. So, the sherwani that was made for my sister’s wedding a couple of years earlier, I wore that."

Junior Bachchan further explained how he got his first Bollywood break. He said that filmmaker JP Dutta won the best director award for Border that year at the same award function. When he walked down the stage after receiving his award, he spotted Abhishek and was struck by his appearance. Two days later, he asked Abhishek to meet him and that led to the actor getting his first film which was Refugee.

In 2021, Abhishek opened up about their financial crisis. He had said, "I said I can’t be here sitting in Boston when my father doesn’t know how he’s going to get dinner. And that’s how bad it was. And he said it publicly. He had to borrow money from his staff to put food on the table. I just felt morally obliged to be with him. I called him and I said ‘You know dad, I think I want to leave college half-way and comeback and just be with you, try and help you in whatever way. At least you’ll know that your boy is next to you and he’s there for you'."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the film Ghoomer. The film, released in August 2023, also starred Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. A couple of months back, it was reported that Abhishek is all set to enter politics just like his parents. However, the actor has remained tight-lipped about the same.