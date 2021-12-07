'He borrowed money from staff to put food on the table': Abhishek Bachchan on dad Amitabh’s financial crisis

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who took up his acting classes in Boston recalled the time he flew back to India, in order to support his family during a major financial crisis.

It was the year 2000, and Abhishek made his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta’s film ‘Refugee’ opposite Kareena Kapoor. During this time, his’s father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan also took up hosting ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

The actor in an interaction on The Ranveer Show podcast said “I spoke to my father from college. My family was going through a difficult financial time. And I just felt as a son, although I might not have been qualified at that point of time, that I needed to be with my father. Even for moral support. He’s a big guy on moral support. He likes to know his family’s around.”

“I said I can’t be here sitting in Boston when my father doesn’t know how he’s going to get dinner. And that’s how bad it was. And he said it publicly. He had to borrow money from his staff to put food on the table. I just felt morally obliged to be with him. I called him and I said ‘You know dad, I think I want to leave college half-way and comeback and just be with you, try and help you in whatever way. At least you’ll know that your boy is next to you and he’s there for you’,” he added.

In one of the episodes of ‘KBC’ featuring his daughter Shweta, and granddaughter Navya Naveli, Big B recalled, “My circumstances were such that I wasn’t getting any work in films at that time, but after the show premiered, the kind of reactions I received made me believe that the world changed for me.”

On work front, Abhishek was last seen in 'Bob Biswas', which revolves around a contract killer of the same name featured originally in Vidya Balan's hit 'Kahaani', essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film.

The spin-off, directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, released on ZEE5 on December 3.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 12:33 PM IST